Allu Arjun celebrated his 42nd birthday in style as his wife Allu Sneha Reddy, arranged an intimate birthday bash, ensuring it was a memorable occasion for the Pushpa 2 star. Sneha shared glimpses of the celebration on her Instagram Stories, showcasing her stunning outfit and the couple's joyous moments together. Flaunting her toned figure in a white fitted skirt and crop top, Sneha radiated elegance, while Allu Arjun sported a vibrant shirt paired with white pants. The festivities included a two-tier cake featuring a wax statue of the actor, adding an extra touch of charm to the celebration. Allu Arjun Birthday: Jr NTR Wishes Pushpa 2 Star With Heartfelt Message on Social Media!.

Allu Sneha Reddy Throws Birthday Bash For Her Husband Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun and His Wife Allu Sneha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

