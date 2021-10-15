The actor-director duo of Mohanlal and Shaji Kailas is back once again after a long gap of 12 years, for the upcoming film Alone. The makers finally dropped an official teaser of the film which stars the south superstar delivering a powerful dialogue from the film. Mohanlal is seen in a rugged look with spectacles on and he says 'Real heroes are always alone'.

Check Out Mohanlal's Alone Teaser:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)