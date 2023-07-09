Kalyani Priyadarshan and Joju George would be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming Malayalam film Antony. Directed by Joshiy, the first look of the lead actors has been dropped and they look intense. While Joju’s character appears rugged and smoking a cigarette, Kalyani’s character appears to be all sporty. She is seen dressed in a jersey with Ann Maria and number 10 printed on it paired with shorts. While sharing this first look, Kalyani mentioned in the post, “This is a film that has pushed me physically to beyond what I believed were my limits.” LEO: Malayalam Star Joju George to Join the Cast of Thalapathy Vijay’s Film - Reports.

Antony First Look Poster

Here’s our first look for #Antony! Hope you guys like it! This is a film that has pushed me physically to beyond what I believed were my limits and I can’t wait for you guys to see it all ♥️ pic.twitter.com/KCoJtfacUu — Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyan) July 9, 2023

