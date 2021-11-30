Bangarraju, directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasla, stars Akkineni Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty in the lead. The film bankrolled by the veteran actor under his home banner Annapurna Studios is one of the most-anticipated Telugu movies. Fans are going to be in for a treat as the makers would be unveiling a classic melody titled "Naa Kosam", picturised on Chay and Krithi. The teaser of this track will be out on December 1 at 11.12am.

Update On Bangarraju Song Naa Kosam Teaser

