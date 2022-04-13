Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Beast is finally out in the theatres today (April 13). Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the flick is touted to be an action thriller. Now, early reviews of the movie are already out on the micro-blogging site. Fans and moviegoers who've watched first day first show of Beast have taken to Twitter to express their opinion of the Vijay-starrrer. The movie stars Pooja Hegde as the lead actress. Here, check out what netizens feel about Beast below. Beast First Single Arabic Kuthu: Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s LIT Number Will Get You Grooving! (Watch Lyrical Video).

#Beast - #ThalapathyVijay Body Language & Attitude good. Technically Strong. Intro, Climax stunts & #Arabickuththu are positives. Humor works in parts. Movie doesn't elevate or get serious at right moments. Weak villain side. Not a consistently engaging screenplay. Just okay. pic.twitter.com/NyAlC9aPEm — Viswa (@Vish_Rish) April 13, 2022

#Beast Overall Blockbuster movie of the year. I’m sure everyone will enjoy this movie .No such boring scene in the movie .Racy screenplay, visuals ,cmdy. Songs,Art work is excellent from @KiranDrk .Theme music is top notch from @anirudhofficial .Vijay sir looks damm stylish. — Shankar (@Shankar018) April 13, 2022

Acting: Vijay and Selva acting super others support acting no big roll Music: songs super hit,bgm oky Direction: slowly screen play, continuity missing, block cmdy missing , logic missing My rating:3/5 average but fans spread +review#BeastReview #BeastMovie #BeastFDFS pic.twitter.com/IE4bM0kfEx — SHIEK (@off_shiek) April 13, 2022

#beast mass and chill movie in thalapathy style and super humour mixed vera level ,thoroughly enjoyed #NelsonDilipkumar bgm uplift the movie #AnirudhRavichander — vaitheesh Nithi (@vaitheeshNithi) April 13, 2022

Review: #Beast Rating: ⭐⭐⭐1/2 A single day story with a Good execution, turns out as a commercial entertainer.#ThalapathyVijay carries the entire film on his shoulders. He is on back to back BLOCKBUSTER streak.! USP: #Vijay, #ArabicKuthu & a good 2nd half#BeastReview pic.twitter.com/h0l0Z9SCGd — Mohit M Aitwadkr (@MohitMAitwadkr) April 13, 2022

