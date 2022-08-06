Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's latest fantasy actioner, Bimbisara which released in theatres on August 5 has performed exceptionally well in Telugu states on its opening day. As reportedly, the Mallidi Vasishta directorial has managed to collect Rs 6.30 crore on day one at the ticket window. Congrats to the team. Bimbisara Movie Review: Twitterati Gives Thumbs Up for Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s Telugu Film, Calls It ‘Blockbuster’.

Bimbisara Opening Day Box Office Collection:

Great day are back at the Box-Office!!!! Nandamuri Kalyanram’s #Bimbisara collected a share of 6.3 crores in its first day in Telugu states. 50 percent recover on day 1 itself🔥🔥🔥 Sensational start ‼️ pic.twitter.com/5MBlAvitLj — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) August 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)