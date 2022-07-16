Chiyaan Vikram has teamed up with Pa Ranjith for his 61st film that has been tentatively titled as Chiyaan 61. This film produced by Studio Green would mark the actor and director’s first collaboration. The period action drama will be shot in 3D. The shooting of the film has commenced from today with a pooja ceremony for which the entire cast and crew is present. Chiyaan 61: Vikram Collaborates With Pa Ranjith for His Next (View Post).

