Telugu cinema’s popular choreographer, Rakesh Master is no more. Reportedly, he died of sunstroke on June 18. He was in his 50s. The ace artist was popular for appearing in dance reality shows. He has choreographed in many films namely Akka Thangi, Shor, Hum Kahan Ja Rahein Hai among others. May his soul RIP. Harish Pengan Dies; Malayalam Actor Was Suffering From Liver-Related Ailments.

RIP Rakesh Master:

Choreographer #RakeshMaster passed away due to Sunstroke May his soul rest in peace#Rakesh pic.twitter.com/Ybxxnj56G8 — Thyview (@Thyview) June 18, 2023

