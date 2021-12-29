D Imman, the music composer who is widely known for his works in Tamil Cinema, has announced about his divorce with Monicka Richard. He has shared a statement on social media citing that he and Monicka ‘have legally divorced by mutual consent as of November 2020 and are no longer husband and wife’. He has requested everyone to give them their privacy in these difficult times.

D Imman And Monicka Richard Are Divorced

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D.Imman (@immancomposer)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)