Jr NTR is currently busy in the filming of the much-awaited action-packed entertainer Devara. The movie has already created a buzz with the inclusion of Janhvi Kapoor, marking her debut in the South Indian film industry. Adding to the excitement, reports suggest that Allu Arjun's daughter, Allu Arha, is being considered for a significant role in Devara. Allu Arha, who made her acting debut in the Samantha-starrer Shaakuntalam, directed by Guna Sekhar, is said to have been approached for another pivotal character in the film. Scheduled for a worldwide release on April 5, 2024, Devara is written and directed by the talented filmmaker Koratala Siva. Devara: Jr NTR Wraps Up Hyderabad Shooting Schedule of Koratala Diva’s Upcoming Film.

