Darshan Thoogudeepa’s first look from Devil: The Hero has been unveiled on his birthday. The actor’s swag, style and power in this glimpse are unmissable. The video clip showcases ‘D Boss’ gunning down a person, leaving viewers wondering if he’s ‘The Hero’ or the villain. The Kannada actor’s menacing look from director Prakash Veer’s film will leave fans intrigued. Kaatera OTT Streaming Date and Time: Here’s When and Where To Watch Darshan Thoogudeepa’s Kannada Action Film Online!

Watch Video Of The First Look Teaser Of Devil: The Hero Below:

