Singer Dhee took to social media and shared a long statement following 'Enjoy Enjaami' controversy at 44th Chess Olympiad. The controversy started to arise after Dhee and Kidakuzhi Mariyammal performed the song and Santosh Narayanan was credited as the music composer. Earlier, Arivu also took to social media and gave a clarification on the same. A part of Dhee's statement reads, "I have full control over what I say, do, and the things I share on my social media and I have always made sure I give credits to Arivu as the writer/singer and Santhosh Narayanan as the producer/composer at every point. I have proudly spoken about them, specifically Arivu, every chance I got. At no point have I diminished or downplayed both of their importance in Enjoy Enjaami." Arivu's Insta Post on Enjoy Enjaami Goes Viral After Controversy Erupts Over Rapper's Absence at 44th Chess Olympiad.

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D H E E (@dhee___)

