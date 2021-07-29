Superstar Dulquer Salmaan took to social media and announced his next with Abhilash Joshiy. The actor dropped the first look poster of the upcoming which is titled King of Kotha. Going by the picture, this one looks like an action thriller as we see Dulquer with a gun in his hand.

Dulquer Salmaan's Post:

One of the reasons why I love my birthday is because I get to share all these exciting new projects and posters with you guys. Here’s a first look poster of a dream project with my childhood buddy Abhilash Joshiy. @AbhilashJoshiy #KingOfKotha pic.twitter.com/nIYjgqBKVF — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) July 28, 2021

