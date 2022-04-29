Telugu star, Gopichand, is currently shooting for Sriwass Oleti's film. Tentatively titled #Gopichand30, the actor had a little accident on the sets of the film. He slipped his leg and fell down while shooting for the film. However, the director of the film assured fans that he did not get hurt and is doing completely fine. Seetimaarr Release Date: Gopichand and Tamannah Bhatia’s Sports Drama to Hit Theatres on September 3.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

While shooting in Mysore, unfortunately our hero @YoursGopichand just fell down due to leg slip. By God's grace nothing happened to him and he is doing completely fine. I request fans and friends not to worry about this incident. - @DirectorSriwass#Gopichand30 — VamsiShekar ON DUTY (@UrsVamsiShekar) April 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)