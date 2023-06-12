In a special treat for fans on Gopichand's birthday, the highly anticipated film starring the talented actor has been officially titled Bhimaa. The exciting announcement was made along with the release of the film's captivating first look poster, creating a buzz among film enthusiasts and Gopichand's followers alike. With the unveiling of the title and first look poster, the film promises to be an action-packed entertainer that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The poster showcases Gopichand in a fierce cop and intense avatar, hinting at the thrilling and powerful performance that awaits viewers. Rama Banam: Gopichand’s Action Drama to Release in Theatres All over India Except the South on May 5.

Check Out The News Here:

