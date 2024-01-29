There is an exciting update coming up from the makers of Gopichand's upcoming action entertainer film Bhimaa. The makers have now dropped the new release date for the Telugu language film helmed by A Harsha. On January 29, the makers took to their social media accounts, dropping a poster from the film and also revealing the release date. Gopichand's Bhimaa will not hit the big screens on March 8 on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. Bhimaa also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Malvika Sharma, Nassar, Naresh, and Poorna, among others. KGF and Salaar fame Ravi Basrur scores the music in the film. Gopichand 31 is Bhimaa: Title and First Look of Actor's Upcoming Film Unveiled on His Birthday (View Pic).

Bhimaa Releases on March 8:

