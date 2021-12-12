Alia Bhatt is making her debut in Telugu Cinema with SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. The team is currently busy promoting the film. During the RRR Telugu press meet, the actress shared her view on doing south films when a reporter stated, ‘Normally Bollywood heroines not like to do South films, Telugu films..” To this Alia immediately responded saying, “That’s not true”. She further stated, “I would like to speak on behalf of all heroines, there’s no such thing…nobody will say I won’t do this, I won’t do that… It’s on the opportunity and I possibly got the opportunity of a lifetime so I jumped at it and I’m saying even now that I’m very open to doing south films. I really want to do it, I would like to challenge myself and make way into your hearts.”

Watch Alia Bhatt Talking About Doing South Films:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

