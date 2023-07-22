Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare is written and directed by Nithin Krishnamurthy. The film starring Prajwal B, Rakesh Rajkumar, Srivatsa among others has opened to positive response from audience. The Kannada pop culture comedy film that also features Rishab Shetty, Pawan Kumar, Divya Spandana in cameo appearances, has been hailed by critics. From the performances to script, check out the reviews on Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare. Kantara: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Showers Praises on Rishab Shetty’s Film, Says ‘This One’s A Must Watch’.

OTT Play – What works more than anything else in the favour of the film is its enterprising premise. A lacklustre engineering student wants to make a short film but none of his friends believe his idea has any weight to it. The cameos, particularly of Rishab Shetty, Pawan Kumar and Shine Shetty, work quite well and fit into the ethos of the film without any trouble.

Times Of India – Director Nithin Krishnamurthy has ticked most of the boxes in his debut film, making him one of the talented directors to watch out for in Sandalwood. Cinematographer Arvind Kashyap deserves all the credit for the film’s visualization, as he has single handedly carried the film on his shoulders.

The Hindu – Like most off-beat films, Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare feels like a boxing bout between ideas and their execution. The film could feel a tad too loud, but the flurry of quirky characters is irresistible and quite hilarious.

The News Minute – The main charm of Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare lies in this setup. Each frame, thanks to the number of important characters employed by the script, can be found bustling with energy, noise, and some kind of riveting action. It helps that Nithin Krishnamurthy is clear about his intent to not make the film just about the plot but also the little moments.

Watch The Trailer Of Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)