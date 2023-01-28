Judo Rathinam was a popular stunt choreographer. He breathed his last at the age of 92. Dhanush, who is currently shooting for Captain Miller, paid his last respect to the legendary stunt choreographer on the sets of his film. Judo Rathinam was reportedly suffering from age-related illness. Srinivasa Murthy Dies Of Heart Attack; Suriya Mourns the Death of the Dubbing Artist.

