Kotigobba 3 is the upcoming Kannada film featuring Sudeep and Madonna Sebastian (debut film in Kannada Cinema) in the lead. You’d also see Bollywood actors Aftab Shivdasani and Nawab Shah too playing key roles in this action thriller. Directed by debutant Shiva Karthik, the makers have released the film’s trailer and it is an action-packed entertainer that has a perfect combination of class and mass. Fans of Baadshah (as Sudeep is fondly called by fans) are going gaga over his rough and tough avatar. The film is bankrolled by Soorappa Babu under the banner of Rambabu Productions.

Watch The Trailer Of Kotigobba 3 Below:

