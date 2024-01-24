Mollywood star Mohanlal is all set for the release of his next film, Malaikottai Vaaliban, which hits the theatres on January 25. The highly anticipated Malayalam language film sees the collaboration between Mohanlal and acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellisery. The period fantasy film boasts a stellar cast, including Sonali Kulkarni, Andrea Ravera, Harish Peradi, Manikandan R Achari, Katha Nandi, Danish Sait and Rajeev Pillai, among others. Just a day before the film's release, Mohanlal took to his Instagram account to share a poster of Malaikottai Vaaliban. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "And the legendary tale unfurls tomorrow! #MalaikottaiVaaliban coming to cinemas worldwide from tomorrow!". The movie is jointly produced by John & Mary Creative, Century Films, Maxlab Cinemas and Entertainments and Yoodlee Films. Mohanlal Faces Online Threats and Boycott Calls for Malaikkottai Vaaliban for Not Attending Ayodhya Ram Mandir Event (Watch Video).

Check Out Mohanlal’s Instagram Post Here:

