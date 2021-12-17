Tovino Thomas’ film Minnal Murali had it world premiere at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival on December 16. One just cannot stop praising Basil Joseph’s direction, Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew’s screenplay, BGM composed by Sushin Shyam and songs by Shaan Rahman, and mainly, Tovino’s avatar as the desi superhero. It has indeed turned out to be a great cinematic experience for all those who got the opportunity to watch Tovino’s role of a tailor, a common man who gets superpowers. Many even shared that Minnal Murali, which is set to be premiered on Netflix on December 24, deserves a theatrical release.

A New Experience For Mollywood

#MinnalMurali It's often difficult to live upto the huge hype created prior to the release. But MM does exactly that. Basil does brilliantly well to pull of a genre that has been alien to Mollywood. Minnal murali is a worthy new experience that's new to Mollywood. — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) December 16, 2021

Well Executed Action And VFX

As expected, Minnal Murali is that friendly neighbourhood superhero that perfectly fits into "Basil Cinematic Universe". A simple movie which is well executed in terms of action and Vfx Fortunate to attend the only theatrical premiere at @MumbaiFilmFest :)#MinnalMuraliAtMAMI — Vivek V (@VivekV93) December 17, 2021

An Exceptional Film

Whistle-Worthy Climax

A Refreshing Film

#MinnalMurali Refreshing project and an exciting pattern of Malayalam filmmaking. Fun and Interesting.#Tovino and the rest of the characters were superb. Climax fight needs a great appreciation.#BasilJoseph proves that he is one of the guaranteed director. pic.twitter.com/fnPlOHpO2x — Cine Box (@Cine_Box_) December 16, 2021

Perfect Ending

#MinnalMurali uff... That climax fight was .. Never seen something like that in my life Marvel should consider Minnal Murali.. He will be a great addition to the mighty Avengers — Syscopath🇺🇲 (@syscopath) December 16, 2021

