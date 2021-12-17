Tovino Thomas’ film Minnal Murali had it world premiere at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival on December 16. One just cannot stop praising Basil Joseph’s direction, Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew’s screenplay, BGM composed by Sushin Shyam and songs by Shaan Rahman, and mainly, Tovino’s avatar as the desi superhero. It has indeed turned out to be a great cinematic experience for all those who got the opportunity to watch Tovino’s role of a tailor, a common man who gets superpowers. Many even shared that Minnal Murali, which is set to be premiered on Netflix on December 24, deserves a theatrical release.

A New Experience For Mollywood

Well Executed Action And VFX

 

An Exceptional Film

Whistle-Worthy Climax

A Refreshing Film

Perfect Ending

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)