The release date of Monster has been shared! Mohanlal’s upcoming Malayalam thriller with ace filmmaker Vysakh is all set to hit the big screens on October 21. It is indeed the perfect treat for Lalettan fans during the time of Diwali this year. Monster Trailer: Lakshmi Manchu Feels Honoured to Share Screen Space with Mohanlal in Her First Malayalam Movie (View Tweet).

Monster Movie Update

#Monster censored with U/A Certificate Releasing worldwide on 21st October 2022 pic.twitter.com/kRA9Z7A6Re — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)