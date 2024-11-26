It's all celebrations inside the Akkineni house. Just days before Naga Chaitanya's marriage with Sobhita Dhulipala, his younger brother Akhil Akkineni got engaged to his girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee on Tuesday (November 26). On the other hand, the elders from the Akkineni and Rao families have locked December 4 as the date for Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's marriage. As fans are eagerly awaiting the couple's big day, the latest report suggests that they have sold the rights for the wedding footage to an OTT platform. According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have sold the digital rights of their marriage to Netflix in a whopping INR 50 crore deal. The couple will get married at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Who Is Zainab Ravdjee? Everything You Need To Know About Akhil Akkineni’s Fiance and Their Engagement.

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala’s Wedding Video Rights Sold to Netflix?

