Fans of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh are waiting to catch glimpses of the duo from their upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. It was just yesterday when pictures of the superstar from the sets of film, shooting a song sequence in Spain, went viral on the internet. Here is Namrata Shirodkar giving a glimpse of the film’s lead actress from the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. In her post, she has mentioned that a shoot of a song is in progress. Fans of Keerthy Suresh would have been happier that they got to see her look.

Namrata Shirodkar And Keerthy Suresh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)