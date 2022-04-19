Narayan Das Narang, popular veteran film producer passed away on April 19 in Hyderabad. He was 79 years old. However, after the shocking news several celebs and directors like Mahesh Babu, Meher Ramesh and Kona Venkat took to social media and expressed condolences over his demise. May his soul rest in peace.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Mahesh Babu

Shocked and saddened by the demise of #NarayanDasNarang garu. A prolific figure in our film industry.. his absence will be deeply felt. A privilege to have known and worked with him. pic.twitter.com/SLe1OCCOeZ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 19, 2022

Meher Ramesh

RIP #NarayandasNarang garu🙏🏻 Asian group's chairman, Global Cinemas chairman, President of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, and producer, has also worked as a distributor for several films. pic.twitter.com/xkqlOM4PF4 — Meher Ramesh 🇮🇳 (@MeherRamesh) April 19, 2022

Bandla Ganesh

Kona Venkat

I’m shocked beyond words for the demise of a great personality whose life was dedicated to Telugu Film Industry f#NarayanDasNarang President,Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Financier,Producer,Ace Distributor and above all a great human being 🙏 My condolences to his family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/53RfDAZCjB — KONA VENKAT (@konavenkat99) April 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)