Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda are officially divorced. The actress took to Instagram and dropped a statement confirming their separation. She requested 'privacy' from everyone amid this sensitive news. Rumours of trouble in Niharika and hubby's paradise was all over the internet when they deleted their pictures together on Instagram and also unfollowed each other. Trouble in Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda’s Married Life? Nagendra Babu’s Daughter Unfollows Her Husband on Instagram.

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda Part Ways:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niharika Konidela (@niharikakonidela)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)