Well, this is indeed a big one! NTR 30 will see Saif Ali Khan too in the lead along with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The film helmed by ace director Koratala Siva will reportedly see Saif as the antagonist. The charming star has joined the sets of the film and commenced with the filming with Jr NTR. NTR 30: It’s a ‘Happy Day’ for Janhvi Kapoor As She Attends the Puja and Opening Ceremony of Jr NTR Starrer (View Pics).

Saif Ali Khan In NTR 30

