OG is the upcoming Telugu film starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan aka PSPK in the lead. The makers have shared that Priyanka Mohan, who is known for her roles in films such as Ondh Kathe Hella, Sreekaram, Don among others, would be seen sharing screen space with PSPK. OG is directed by Sujeeth. OG: Pawan Kalyan aka PSPK Joins the Sets of Director Sujeeth’s Film! (View Pics).

Priyanka Mohan Onboard For OG

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)