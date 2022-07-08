The much-awaited teaser of Ponniyin Selvan–1 is out and it promises to be an epic period action drama. The teaser gives glimpses of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and others in this Mani Ratnam directorial and they all look impressive. The film set in the 10th century also showcases the epic warfare. The film will be released in theatres on September 30 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Ponniyin Selvan–1: Makers Introduce Jayam Ravi As The Great Raja Raja Chola, Ponniyin Selvan (View Pic).

Watch The Teaser Of PS1 (Tamil) Below:

Watch The Teaser Of PS1 (Hindi) Below:

Watch The Teaser Of PS1 (Telugu) Below:

Watch The Teaser Of PS1 (Malayalam) Below:

