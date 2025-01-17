Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna released in the theatres on December 5, 2024. After the massive success of the film, the makers decided to release an extended version of the Telugu action drama featuring an additional 20 minutes of content. Titled Pushpa 2 Reloaded, the movie, which was previously scheduled to hit the theatres on January 11, made it to the big screens today (January 17). Allu Arjun took to his X (previously Twitter) handle and shared his thoughts about the same and wrote, "Bringing you #Pushpa2Reloaded Version from today. Hope you all have a new experience with this one." Check out his post below. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Movie Review: Allu Arjun Gets God-Elevated in Sukumar’s Meandering Hero-Worship Exercise (LatestLY Exclusive).

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2 Reloaded’ Version Out in Theatres

Bringing you #Pushpa2Reloaded Version from today. Hope you all have a new experience with this one.#Pushpa2#Pushpa2TheRule pic.twitter.com/XdXdyAeNP0 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)