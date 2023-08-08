Fahadh Faasil celebrates his 41st birthday on July 29, and on this occasion, the makers of Pushpa 2 - The Rule shared a fresh new poster of Fahadh as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat from the film. The picture shows the actor wearing jacket, black shades and his head is shaved. Fahadh's new look is intense, fierce and interesting at the same time. Directed by Sukumar, apart from Allu Arjun, the upcoming movie stars Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Suneel, and Ajay Ghosh in pivotal roles. Pushpa The Rule First Look Poster Out! Allu Arjun's Fierce Look is a Treat For Fans (View Pic).

Check Out Fahadh Faasil's Look In Pushpa 2- The Rule:

