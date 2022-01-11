Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 has been winning hearts, especially the lead actors’ performances. Allu Arjun had portrayed the role of Pushpa Raj and his raw avatar has been lauded by critics, colleagues and fans around the world. Karthi is also totally amazed with Allu Arjun’s role in the film helmed by Sukumar. The actor wrote, “@alluarjun completely amazed by your portrayal of #Pushpa …such an arresting performance.” Allu Arjun responded to Karthi saying, “So glad u liked my performance , everyone’s work and the world of #Pushpa.”

Pushpa Review By Actor Karthi

Thank you my Karthi garu . So glad u liked my performance , everyone’s work and the world of #Pushpa . Thank you for your heart warming compliments 🖤 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 11, 2022

