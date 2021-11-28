The much-awaited surprise is here and we are sure fans of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are jumping with joy. The actor has shared on his Instagram handle that the teaser of his next song titled “Love Anthem” will be released on November 29. The new poster features the film’s lead pair together and they look deeply in love with each other. While sharing it, the makers captioned it as, “Make way for the #LoveAnthem, the next song from #RadheShyam that will take your breath away. One heart, two heartbeats for the first time in the history of Indian cinema, bringing to you one movie with two different music experiences.” The film is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced under the banners of UV Creations and T-Series Films.

Radhe Shyam Song Love Anthem Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)