Ram Charan's birthday was a grand affair this time as big faces from the Telugu film industry attended the big fat party at RRR star's residence. Tollywood stars SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna, Akhil Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya, and Rana Daggubati were seen arriving at Ram Charan's residence to celebrate his big day. RC15 Is Game Changer! Ram Charan and Filmmaker Shankar’s Next Gets New Title; Check Out Announcement Video – WATCH.

Celebs Attending Ram Charan's Birthday

SS Rajamouli

Nagarjuna, Akhil Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya

Vijay Deverakonda

Rana Daggubati

