Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna is once again making headlines for all the good reasons. As a video of the beauty has gone viral online that sees her stopping her bodyguard from manhandling a fan. In the clip, we get to see a curios admirer trying his best to come close to the actress for a picture. To which, Rashmika's bodyguard gets defensive with the fan, but it's the actress who stops him and says, "Don't do it, it's okay." Rashmika Mandanna Looks Breathtakingly Beautiful as She Dons Silk Saree in Coorgi Style on Her Close Friend’s Wedding (View Pics).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

