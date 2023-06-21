RDX is the upcoming Malayalam film starring Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav and Antony Varghese. Directed by debutant Nahas Hidayat, this upcoming flick is touted to be a complete action entertainer. The makers of RDX have announced the dates when the film’s first look and teaser will be revealed. The first look will be dropped on June 23 and teaser of RDX will be released on the occasion of Bakrid. Shane Nigam’s Letter to RDX Producer Sophia Paul is Going Viral, Controversial Actor Demands His Role Get the Main Lead Status as Promised During Casting.

RDX Movie Update

