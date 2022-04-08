RRR continues to receive fantastic response from fans. The film’s Hindi version has crossed Rs 200 crore in India. Hindi version of Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR’s film stands at a total of Rs 208.59 crore and it is mighty impressive.

RRR Box Office Collection Update

#RRR records SUPERB NUMBERS in Week 2... Should remain the first choice of moviegoers, till the biggies [#KGF2, #Jersey, #Raw] arrive next week... [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr, Sun 20.50 cr, Mon 7 cr, Tue 6.50 cr, Wed 5.50 cr, Thu 5 cr. Total: ₹ 208.59 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/PTHRSOV1RH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2022

