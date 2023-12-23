Salaar Mints Rs 95 Crore in India on the Opening Day! Chiranjeevi Congratulates Prabhas–Prashanth Neel on the Film’s Box Office Success

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films. Check out Chiranjeevi’s post on the film’s box office success.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 23, 2023 09:41 AM IST

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire released in theatres on December 22. As per reports, the Prashanth Neel directorial, starring Prabhas in the lead, has raked in Rs 95 crore in India on the opening day. Seeing the film’s box office success, Chiranjeevi took to X to congratulate Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and all the team for Salaar’s ‘stupendous success’. The megastar even mentioned in his post, “#SalaarCeaseFire has put the Box Office on Fire”. Salaar Sequel Title Revealed! Second Part of Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Film To Be Called Salaar Part 2 – Shauryanga Parvam.

Salaar Box Office Collection

Chiranjeevi On Salaar’s Box Office Success

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

