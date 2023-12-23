Salaar Mints Rs 95 Crore in India on the Opening Day! Chiranjeevi Congratulates Prabhas–Prashanth Neel on the Film’s Box Office Success

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire released in theatres on December 22. As per reports, the Prashanth Neel directorial, starring Prabhas in the lead, has raked in Rs 95 crore in India on the opening day. Seeing the film’s box office success, Chiranjeevi took to X to congratulate Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and all the team for Salaar’s ‘stupendous success’. The megastar even mentioned in his post, “#SalaarCeaseFire has put the Box Office on Fire”. Salaar Sequel Title Revealed! Second Part of Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Film To Be Called Salaar Part 2 – Shauryanga Parvam.

Salaar Box Office Collection

Salaar box office day collection day 1: May be biggest Indian opening ever with Rs 95 cr in India, Rs 175 cr worldwidehttps://t.co/eQhgz9lZf6 — HT Entertainment (@htshowbiz) December 22, 2023

Chiranjeevi On Salaar’s Box Office Success

Heartiest Congratulations my dear ‘Deva’ #RebelStar #Prabhas 🤗#SalaarCeaseFire has put the Box Office on Fire 🔥🔥 Kudos to Director #PrashanthNeel on this remarkable achievement. You truly excel at world building. My love to the Superb ‘Varadaraja Mannar’ @PrithviOfficial… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 23, 2023

