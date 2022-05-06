Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, the lead pair of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, are all set to amaze fans with their ‘mass moves’ in the song “Ma Ma Mahesha”. This track is set to be released tomorrow (May 6) and the makers promise that this number will be the ‘massiest song of the season’. Mahesh Babu’s ‘Bridegroom Taking 100 Viagra Pills’ Dialogue in Sarkaru Vaari Paata Trailer Sparks Debate on Social Media.

Check Out The Poster Of Ma Ma Mahesha Below:

