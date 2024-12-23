Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun has been summoned by the Hyderabad Police for questioning on December 24, regarding the tragic theatre stampede incident in Hyderabad. The incident occurred during a screening of the film on December 4, resulting in the death of a woman and leaving her son critically injured. Allu Arjun was previously arrested but later released on bail after spending a night in jail. The actor has been instructed to report to the Chikkadpally police station at 11 AM. His legal team visited his home this evening to discuss the ongoing developments surrounding the case. Allu Arjun’s Children Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha Evacuated After Protestors Vandalise ‘Pushpa 2’ Actor’s Jubilee Hills Home (Watch Video).

Allu Arjun Summoned for Questioning in ‘Pushpa 2’ Theatre Stampede Case

Pushpa 2 Stampede Case As per sources, cops are planning to approach the apex court against the bail granted to Allu Arjun. Sources also say that the actor has been summoned to appear before them tomorrow morning at 11 AM.@Priyabahal22 shares more details. pic.twitter.com/FXGFkoNNw6 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 23, 2024

