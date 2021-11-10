Etharkkum Thunindhavan is the upcoming action thriller starring Suriya in the lead. Written and directed by Pandiraj, audience would get to watch in a rough and tough avatar. The posters shared earlier by the makers showed three different looks of Suriya and it was mighty impressive. The filmmaker has shared that the shooting of the film has been completed successfully. He has thanked the entire team for the immense support throughout the journey. Pandiraj has also promised that he would be sharing updates on the film soon.

It’s A Wrap For Suriya’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan

#EtharkkumThunindhavan Shooting wrapped up successfully ! I sincerely thank my production house @Sunpictures , our hero @Suriya_offl sir, @RathnaveluDop sir and my team for all the support extended 🙏 More updates coming soon 🗡#எதற்கும்துணிந்தவன் #ET — Pandiraj (@pandiraj_dir) November 10, 2021

