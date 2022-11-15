Superstar Krishna suffered a massive cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state. He breathed his last at the age of 79 leaving the entire Telugu film industry in shock. Now, south actor Mohanlal Viswanathan has taken to social media to mourn his loss. Superstar Krishna Dies: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Veteran Actor, Calls His Death 'Colossal Loss to the World of Cinema'.

Take a look:

The passing of the veteran actor Krishna Garu is a shocking grief and a monumental loss. My heart goes out to @urstrulyMahesh and all those grieving the demise of this legend of an actor and a human. Om Shanti. — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) November 15, 2022

