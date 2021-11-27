Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith is currently working with H Vinoth for the film Valimai. His next film, 61st outing, will also be helmed by Vinoth making it their third project together. Nerkonda Paarvai was their first project and it was a hit. Thala 61, the tentative title of their third project, will reportedly see the talented Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the same. Anirudh has earlier collaborated with Thala Ajith for the blockbusters, Vedalam and Vivegam.

Anirudh Ravichander Roped In As Music Composer For Thala 61

Its Anirudh for #Thala61 H Vinoth Directorial. — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) November 26, 2021

