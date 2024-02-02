Confirming long-running rumours about his political aspirations, South Indian superstar Joseph Vijay, known popularly as Thalapathy Vijay, announced his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (victorious Tamil association), on Friday (Feb 2). In a statement, he also mentioned retiring from acting after Thalapathy 69. Following this announcement, fans took to social media to express their emotions. They penned how they will miss him on the big screen. Check it out! Thalapathy Vijay Launches Political Party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Composer Anirudh Ravichander Extends Congratulations.

'Gonna Miss His Films'

Feels like a part of the Childhood is coming to an End🚶 Gonna miss his films.. updates.. Dance.. FDFS Celebrations.. Thank you for all the Entertainment and Memories #ThalapathyVijay Eagerly Waiting for #TheGreatestOfAllTime & #Thalapathy69#தமிழகவெற்றிகழகம் #TVKVijay #Tvk pic.twitter.com/G4bZ2nlTO3 — Imi Imthiyas (User Offline)🥱 (@imi_hamad1) February 2, 2024

'Going to Miss'

'One Last Dance'

'Celebrate Both'

'Miss'

