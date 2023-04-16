Vikram whose new film Thangalaan was previously announced, has given fans another exciting update about the film. In a new photo shared by Vikram, where his avatar for Thangalaan is seen walking through the desert extremely wounded, it said "A Slice Of Flesh Tomorrow 9:05 AM". Thangalaan: Vikram Looks Rough and Tough in New Pics Shared From His Tamil Film's Set!

Check Out Vikram's B'Day Announcement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikram (@the_real_chiyaan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)