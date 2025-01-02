Nandamuri Balakrishna’s hit Aha talk show, Unstoppable With NBK, will soon feature Ram Charan and Sharwanand as special guests promoting Game Changer. The longtime friends filmed the episode on reportedly on New Year's Eve (December 31), and a video from the set has since leaked online. The clip, shared widely by fans on X (formerly Twitter), shows Ram Charan making a phone call to Prabhas while Balakrishna joins the conversation. Though the audio is not clear, the audience's reactions indicate that Balakrishna and Prabhas are teasing Ram. Following the global success of RRR, Ram Charan is now gearing up for his next big project, Game Changer, directed by Shankar. ‘RIP Letter’: Ram Charan’s Fan Threatens To Commit Suicide Over Delay in ‘Game Changer’ Trailer Update.

Ram Charan's phone call to Prabhas leaked ! Ram Charan and Sharwanand are as guests in one of the upcoming episodes of Unstoppable With NBK on Aha. A video of Ramcharan making a phone call to Prabhas has now leaked online. Exciting for full episode 🤪pic.twitter.com/NjKXRnoggu — Satya_vk (@satyavk15) January 2, 2025

