Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela were blessed with a baby girl on June 20 and the mommy-daughter duo got discharged from the hospital on June 23. The newly blessed momma has now shared their first family photo on Twitter in which she’s happily posing with husband Ram Charan, their baby girl and their pooch. This is indeed the cutest pic you’ll see today! Upasana thanked everyone for all love and blessings for their ‘little one’. Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela Make First Appearance With Their Baby Girl Outside Hospital (Watch Video).

Ram Charan & Upasana With Mega Princess

Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👼🏻@AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/9wkgNkibW5 — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) June 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)