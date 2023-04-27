Soori and Vijay Sethupathi's film will arrive on Zee5. Well, the first part of the film will have thirty minutes additional footage and it will premiere on April 28. Besides Vijay Sethupathi and Soori, the film also stars Bhavani Sre, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon and Chethan among others. Viduthalai Part 1 Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Soori and Vijay Sethupathi's Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Check The Tweet Here:

#VidudhalaPart1 from midnight on Zee 5 30 additional minutes of footage. Original director’s cut #VetriMaaran pic.twitter.com/DGBrtiCjCe — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) April 27, 2023

