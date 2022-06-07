Kamal Haasan's latest release Vikram has turned out to be a terrific success at the box office. As the Lokesh Lokesh Kanagraj's directorial is minting loads of money at the ticket window. And so, an overwhelmed superstar via a video thanked one and all for making his movie a massive hit. Vikram: Netizens React To Suriya’s Cameo In Kamal Haasan-Starrer, Say ‘Rolex Steals The Entire Show’.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)